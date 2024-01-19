Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 67 cents to $73.41 per barrel Friday

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 67 cents to $73.41 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 54 cents to $78.56 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $2.16 a gallon. February heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.66 a gallon. February natural gas fell 18 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $7.70 to $2,029.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 10 cents to $22.71 per ounce, and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.79 per pound.

The dollar fell to 148.19 yen from 148.24 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0893 from $1.0861.