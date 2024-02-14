Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.23 to $76.64 per barrel Wednesday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.23 to $76.64 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.17 to $81.60 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 7 cents to $2.32 a gallon. March heating fell 9 cents to $2.81 a gallon. March natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $2.90 to $2,004.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 24 cents to $22.39 per ounce, and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.70 per pound.

The dollar fell to 150.58 yen from 150.89 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0728 from $1.0701.