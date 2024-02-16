Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.16 to $79.19 per barrel Friday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.16 to $79.19 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 61 cents to $83.47 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.34 a gallon. March heating fell 1 cent to $2.81 a gallon. March natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $9.20 to $2,024.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 53 cents to $23.48 per ounce, and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.84 per pound.

The dollar rose to 150.24 yen from 149.96 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0777 from $1.0769.