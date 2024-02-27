Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.29 to $78.87 per barrel Tuesday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.29 to $78.87 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.12 to $83.65 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.34 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.75 a gallon. March natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $5.20 to $2,044.10 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 2 cents to $22.76 per ounce, and May copper rose 2 cents to $3.85 per pound.

The dollar fell to 150.56 yen from 150.77 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0845 from $1.0846.