Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 37 cents to $77.56 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 29 cents to $81.92 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 1 cent to $2.59 a gallon. April heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.62 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $22.50 to $2,166.10 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 33 cents to $24.39 per ounce, and May copper was unchanged at $3.93 per pound.

The dollar rose to 147.70 yen from 146.97 Japanese yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.0924.