By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $2.16 to $79.72 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $2.11 to $84.03 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 7 cents to $2.66 a gallon. April heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.69 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $14.70 to $2,180.80 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 77 cents to $25.16 per ounce, and May copper rose 13 cents to $4.06 per pound.

The dollar rose to 147.78 yen from 147.70 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0951 from $1.0924.