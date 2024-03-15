Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 22 cents to $81.04 per barrel Friday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 22 cents to $81.04 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 8 cents to $85.34 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to $2.72 a gallon. April heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.73 a gallon. April natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $6 to $2,161.50 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 32 cents to $25.38 per ounce, and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.12 per pound.

The dollar rose to 149.04 yen from 148.31 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0890 from $1.0885.