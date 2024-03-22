Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 44 cents to $80.63 per barrel Friday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 44 cents to $80.63 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 35 cents to $85.43 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 1 cent to $2.74 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.65 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $24.70 to $2,160 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 16 cents to $24.84 per ounce, and May copper fell 5 cents to $4.01 per pound.

The dollar fell to 151.46 yen from 151.69 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0804 from $1.0862.