Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 33 cents to $81.62 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 50 cents to $86.25 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 5 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.62 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose 80 cents to $2,177.20 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 27 cents to $24.62 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.01 per pound.

The dollar rose to 151.55 yen from 151.48 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0833 from $1.0837.