Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.44 to $85.15 per barrel Tuesday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.44 to $85.15 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.50 to $88.92 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 5 cents to $2.76 a gallon. May heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.71 a gallon. May natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $24.70 to $2,281.80 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 85 cents to $25.92 per ounce, and May copper rose 2 cent to $4.07 per pound.

The dollar fell to 151.61 yen from 151.66 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0764 from $1.0738.