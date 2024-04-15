Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 25 cents to $85.41 per barrel Monday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 25 cents to $85.41 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 35 cents to $90.10 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $2.78 a gallon. May heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.65 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $8.90 to $2,383 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 39 cents to $28.72 per ounce, and May copper rose 12 cents to $4.38 per pound.

The dollar rose to 154.23 yen from 153.22 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0625 from $1.0638.