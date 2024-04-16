Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 5 cents to $85.36 per barrel Tuesday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 5 cents to $85.36 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 8 cents to $90.02 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 4 cents to $2.82 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $2.65 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $24.80 to $2,407.80 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 34 cents to $28.38 per ounce, and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.30 per pound.

The dollar rose to 154.67 yen from 154.23 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0632 from $1.0625.