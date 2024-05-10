Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1 to $78.26 per barrel Friday

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1 to $78.26 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $1.09 to $82.79 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $2.50 a gallon. June heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.43 a gallon. June natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $34.70 to $2,375 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 14 cents to $28.51 per ounce, and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.66 per pound.

The dollar rose to 155.86 yen from 155.46 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0774 from $1.0782.