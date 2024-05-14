Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.10 to $78.02 per barrel Tuesday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.10 to $78.02 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 98 cents to $82.38 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 5 cents to $2.46 a gallon. June heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.42 a gallon. June natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $16.90 to $2,359.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 26 cents to $28.70 per ounce, and July copper rose 12 cents to $4.89 per pound.

The dollar rose to 156.45 yen from 156.21 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0820 from $1.0790.