Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Last Updated: May 21, 7:03:10PM ET

Elections Today

Kentucky
Oregon
democrats polls still open
republicans polls still open

Recent Projections

Delegates
Kentucky
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

Delegate Tracker

Live Blog

Georgia, Oregon, Idaho and Kentucky primaries 2024: Live results and analysis

12 minutes ago
Fulton’s blueness helps Willis and McAfee
15 minutes ago
Republican ideological divide plays out in Kentucky state legislature primaries

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 54 cents to $79.26 per barrel Tuesday

ByThe Associated Press
May 21, 2024, 3:20 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 54 cents to $79.26 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 83 cents to $82.88 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 3 cents to $2.51 a gallon. June heating fell 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. June natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $12.60 to $2,425.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $32.08 per ounce, and July copper rose 3 cents to $5.11 per pound.

The dollar fell to 156.24 yen from 156.27 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0852 from $1.0865.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events