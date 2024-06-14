Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 17 cents to $78.45 per barrel Friday

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 17 cents to $78.45 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 13 cents to $82.62 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. July heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.47 a gallon. July natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $31.10 to $2,349.10 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 40 cents to $29.47 per ounce, and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.50 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.29 yen from 156.90 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0700 from $1.0739.