Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude tumbled $10.15, or 24.6%, to settle at $31.13 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped $10.91, or 24.1%, to $34.36.

Wholesale gasoline fell 25 cents, or 18.1%, to $1.14 a gallon, heating oil fell 22 cents to $1.16 a gallon and natural gas rose 7 cents, or 4.1%, to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $3.30 to settle at $1,675.70 an ounce. Silver fell 21 cents to $17.05 an ounce, and copper fell 5 cents to $2.51 a pound.