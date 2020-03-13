Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 23 cents to settle at $31.73 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 63 cents to $33.85.

Wholesale gasoline was little changed at 90 cents a gallon, heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.14 a gallon and natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $73.60 to $1,516.70 an ounce. Silver fell $1.51 to $14.50 an ounce, and copper was little changed at $2.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.17 Japanese yen from 105.19 yen on Wednesday. The euro weakened to $1.1069 from $1.1176.