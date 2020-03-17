Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark crude oil fell $1.75 to settle at $26.95 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.32 to close at $28.73 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 71 cents per gallon. Heating oil declined 1 cent to $1.04 per gallon. Natural gas fell 9 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $39.30 to $1,525.80 per ounce, silver fell 32 cents to $12.50 per ounce and copper fell 8 cents $2.31 per pound.

The dollar rose to 107.85 Japanese yen from 106.13 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1000 from $1.1168.