Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark crude oil rose 73 cents to close at $23.36 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 5 cents to $27.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 19 cents to 41 cents a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas was little changed at $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $83 to $1,567.60 an ounce, silver rose 88 cents to $13.26 per ounce and copper fell 7 cents to $2.10 per pound.

The dollar rose to 111.51 Japanese yen from 110.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0653.