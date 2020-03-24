Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark crude oil rose 65 cents to close at $24.01 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 12 cents to $27.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to 44 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 6 cents to $1.08 a gallon. Natural gas 5 cents to $1.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $93.20 to $1,660.80 an ounce, silver rose $1 to $14.26 per ounce and copper rose 8 cents to $2.18 per pound.

The dollar slipped to 111.48 Japanese yen from 111.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.0758 from $1.0732.