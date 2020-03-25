Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark crude oil rose 48 cents to close at $24.49 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 24 cents to $27.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 10 cents to 55 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.10 a gallon. Natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $27.40 to $1,633.40 an ounce, silver rose 62 cents to $14.87 per ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 111.37 Japanese yen from 111.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.0867 from $1.0758.