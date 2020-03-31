Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark crude oil rose 39 cents to settle at $20.48 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 2 cents to close at $22.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to 57 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas dropped 5 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $46.60 to $1,596.60 an ounce, silver rose 2 cents to $14.16 an ounce and copper rose 7 cents to $2.23 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.63 Japanese yen from 107.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1017 from $1.1043.