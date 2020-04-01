Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark crude oil fell 17 cents to settle at $20.31 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.61 to close at $24.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 5 cents to 55 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 7 cents to 93 cents a gallon. Natural gas dropped 5 cents to $1.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $5.20 to $1,591.40 an ounce, silver dropped 17 cents to $13.98 an ounce and copper lost 5 cents to $2.17 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.22 Japanese yen from 107.63 yen. The euro weakened to $1.0929 from $1.1017.