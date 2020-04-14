Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $2.30, or 10.3%, to settle at $20.11 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $2.14, or 6.7%, to $29.60 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 72 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 5 cents to 94 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $7.50 to $1,768.90 an ounce, silver rose 59 cents to $16.13 an ounce and copper rose 3 cents to $2.33 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.18 Japanese yen from 107.52 yen. The euro rose to $1.0980 from $1.0922.