Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 24 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $19.87 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.91, or 6.5%, to $27.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline was little changed at 72 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 3 cents to 91 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $28.70 to $1,740.20 an ounce, silver fell 63 cents to $15.51 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.46 Japanese yen from 107.18 yen. The euro fell to $1.0921 from $1.0980.