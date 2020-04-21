Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $8.86, or 43.4%, to close at $11.57 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $6.24, or 24.4%, $19.33 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 16 cents to 51 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 16 cents to 73 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 10 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $23.40 to $1,687.80 an ounce, silver fell 74 cents to $14.88 an ounce and copper fell 9 cents to $2.23 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.77 Japanese yen from 107.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.0853 from $1.0861.