Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 44 cents, or 2.7%, to close at $16.94 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 11 cents, or 0.5%, $21.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 66 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 9 cents to 65 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $9.80 to $1,735.60 an ounce, silver fell 9 cents to $15.26 an ounce and copper rose 3 cents to $2.34 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.44 Japanese yen from 107.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.0798 from $1.0785.