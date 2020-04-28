Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 44 cents, or 3.4%, to close at $12.34 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 47 cents, or 2.4%, to $20.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 67 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to 63 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $1.60 to $1,722.20 an ounce, silver fell 4 cents to $15.17 an ounce and copper was little changed at $2.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.86 Japanese yen from 107.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.0835 from $1.0833.