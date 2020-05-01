Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 94 cents, or 5%, to close at $19.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 4 cents, or 0.2%, to $26.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to 77 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 4 cents to 80 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $6.70 to $1,700.90 an ounce, silver fell 4 cents to $14.94 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.87 Japanese yen from 107.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.0975 from $1.0952.