Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 61 cents, or 3.1% to settle at $20.39 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 76 cents, or 2.9% to $27.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 6 cents to 82 cents a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at 80 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 10 cents to $1.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $12.40 to $1,713.30 an ounce, silver fell 14 cents to $14.80 an ounce and copper was little changed at $2.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.73 Japanese yen from 106.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.0907 from $1.0975.