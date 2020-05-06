Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 57 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $23.99 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.25, or 4% to $29.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to 88 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 7 cents to 82 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 19 cents to $1.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $22.10 to $1,688.50 an ounce, silver fell 10 cents to $15.02 an ounce and copper rose 1 cent to $2.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.08 Japanese yen from 106.50 yen. The euro fell to $1.0803 from $1.0852.