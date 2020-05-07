Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 44 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $23.55 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 26 cents, or 0.9% to $29.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 5 cents to 93 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 1 cent to 84 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $37.30 to $1,725.80 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 58 cents to $15.59 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.38 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.30 Japanese yen from 106.08 yen. The euro rose to $1.0828 from $1.0803.