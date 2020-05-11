Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 60 cents, or 2.4%, to settle at $24.14 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.34, or 4.3% to $29.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to 92 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 3 cents to 87 cents a gallon. Natural gas was up less than 1 cent to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $15.90 to $1,698 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $15.68 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $2.38 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.76 Japanese yen from 106.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.0808 from $1.0842.