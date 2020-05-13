Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 49 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $25.29 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 79 cents, or 2.6% to $29.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 7 cents to 85 cents a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to 83 cents a gallon. June natural gas fell 10 cents to $1.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.60 to $1,716.40 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 4 cents to $15.67 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $2.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.99 Japanese yen from 107.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0815 from $1.0853.