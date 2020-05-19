Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 68 cents, or 2.1%, to settle at $32.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.5% to $34.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $1.05 a gallon. June heating oil fell 3 cents to 97 cents a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $11.20 to $1,745.60 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 43 cents to $17.90 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $2.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.75 Japanese yen from 107.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.0947 from $1.0914.