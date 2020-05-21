Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 43 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $33.92 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 31 cents, or 0.9% to $36.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was little changed at $1.05 a gallon. June heating oil was also little changed at 99 cents a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $30.20 to $1,721.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 67 cents to $17.36 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $2.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.60 Japanese yen from 107.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.0956 from $1.0985.