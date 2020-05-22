Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 67 cents, or 2%, to settle at $33.25 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 93 cents, or 2.6% to $35.13 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 1 cent to $1.04 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to 98 cents a gallon. June natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $13.60 to $1,735.50 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 33 cents to $17.69 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $2.39 a pound.

The dollar was unchanged against the Japanese yen at 107.60 yen. The euro fell to $1.0897 from $1.0956.