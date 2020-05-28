Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 90 cents to settle at $33.71 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 55 cents to $35.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $1 a gallon. June heating oil fell 4 cents to 93 cents a gallon. July natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $1.50 to $1,728.30 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 21 cents to $17.97 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.65 against the Japanese yen from 107.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.1088 from $1.0990.