Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 48 cents to settle at $37.29 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to $39.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was little changed at $1.12 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.06 a gallon. July natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $29.20 to $1,704.80 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 30 cents to $17.96 an ounce and July copper held steady at $2.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.94 Japanese yen from 108.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.1238 from $1.1172.