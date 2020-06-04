Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 12 cents to settle at $37.41 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 20 cents to $39.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $1.15 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.07 a gallon. July natural gas was little changed at $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $22.60 to $1,727.40 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $18.06 an ounce and July copper held steady at $2.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.15 Japanese yen from 108.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1348 from $1.1238.