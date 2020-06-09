Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 75 cents to settle at $38.94 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 38 cents to $41.18 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $1.21 a gallon. July heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.15 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $16.80 to $1,721.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 10 cents to $17.79 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.74 Japanese yen from 108.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.1346 from $1.1303.