Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 66 cents to settle at $39.60 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 55 cents to $41.73 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was little changed at $1.21 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.17 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.20 to $1,720.70 an ounce, silver for July delivery was little changed at $17.80 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $2.66 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.14 Japanese yen from 107.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.1391 from $1.1346.