Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.26 to settle at $38.38 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.24 to $40.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $1.21 a gallon. July heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.18 a gallon. July natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $9.30 to $1,736.50 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 25 cents to $17.65 an ounce and July copper was little changed at $2.56 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.28 Japanese yen from 107.33 yen. The euro fell to $1.1272 from $1.1315.