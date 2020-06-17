Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 42 cents to settle at $37.96 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 25 cents to $40.71 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. July heating oil was little changed at $1.18 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 90 cents to $1,735.60 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $17.77 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $2.59 a pound.

The dollar slipped to 107.27 Japanese yen from 107.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.1218 from $1.1272.