Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 88 cents to settle at $38.84 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 80 cents to $41.51 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $1.26 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. July natural gas was little changed at $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $4.50 to $1,731.10 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 27 cents to $17.51 an ounce and July copper was little changed at $2.59 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.10 Japanese yen from 107.27 yen. The euro fell to $1.1211 from $1.1218.