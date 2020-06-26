Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 23 cents to settle at $38.49 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 3 cents to $41.02 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 4 cents to $1.15 a gallon. July heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.14 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $9.70 to $1,780.30 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 14 cents to $18.04 an ounce and July copper was little changed at $2.66 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.19 Japanese yen from 107.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.1227 from $1.1216.