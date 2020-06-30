Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 43 cents to settle at $39.27 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 56 cents to $41.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.18 a gallon. August natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $19.30 to $1,800.50 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 57 cents to $18.64 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $2.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.97 Japanese yen from 107.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.1236 from $1.1235.