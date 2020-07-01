Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 55 cents to settle at $39.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 76 cents to $42.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $1.22 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. August natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $20.60 to $1,779.90 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 42 cents to $18.22 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.73 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.49 Japanese yen from 107.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.1244 from $1.1236.