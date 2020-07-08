Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to settle at $40.90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery added 21 cents to $43.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $1.29 a gallon. August heating oil slipped a penny to $1.23 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $10.70 to $1,820.60 an ounce, silver for September delivery added 46 cents to $19.16 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $2.82 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.22 Japanese yen from 107.53 yen. The euro rose to $1.1336 from $1.1286.